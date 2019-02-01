ValuEngine Lowers American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

AOBC has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, December 7th. Craig Hallum cut American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $16.50 to $15.30 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.40.

Shares of AOBC opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.11. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $654.48 million, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of -0.05.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOBC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

