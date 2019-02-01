ValuEngine Downgrades Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) to Buy

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

GHL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “mkt perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of GHL stock traded down $3.53 on Thursday, reaching $25.06. 1,863,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.38 million, a PE ratio of -89.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $33.45.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.55 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 0.56%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.26 per share, with a total value of $988,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 220,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $4,986,328.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 483,934 shares of company stock worth $10,985,994. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 388,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 33,717 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,430,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,031,000 after buying an additional 332,025 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $539,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.