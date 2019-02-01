Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 1,165 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,024. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $214.83 and a 52 week high of $270.67.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

