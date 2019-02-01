Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cummins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.26.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.86. 11,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,896. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.40 and a fifty-two week high of $191.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.29. Cummins had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cummins news, insider Tony Satterthwaite sold 830 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.61, for a total value of $117,536.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,716,937.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 24,830 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $3,307,107.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,243,633.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,981 shares of company stock valued at $6,538,847 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

