Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,400 Shares of Old National Bancorp (ONB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,560 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONB. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONB traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ONB. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price target on Old National Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

