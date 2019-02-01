USG Co. (USG) Position Increased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of USG Co. (NYSE:USG) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,284,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 127,089 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.92% of USG worth $54,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of USG during the third quarter worth about $130,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in USG during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in USG in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in USG in the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA acquired a new stake in USG in the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get USG alerts:

USG stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. USG Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered USG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.22.

In other news, EVP Matthew F. Hilzinger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $1,075,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer F. Scanlon sold 32,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $1,388,363.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,238.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,715 shares of company stock worth $4,704,405 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “USG Co. (USG) Position Increased by Gabelli Funds LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/usg-co-usg-position-increased-by-gabelli-funds-llc.html.

USG Company Profile

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials worldwide. The company's Gypsum division manufactures and markets gypsum and related products to construct walls, ceilings, roofs, and floors of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings, as well as for various industrial applications.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for USG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.