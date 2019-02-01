US Xpress Enterprises Inc (USX) Receives $19.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director John C. Rickel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000.

Shares of NYSE:USX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,335 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. US Xpress Enterprises has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $16.94.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $460.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.27 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that US Xpress Enterprises will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

