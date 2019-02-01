UQM Technologies (UQM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

UQM Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $1.75 price objective on the industrial goods maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “UQM Technologies, Inc. is a developer and manufacturer of power dense, high efficiency electric motors, generators and power electronic controllers for the automotive, aerospace, medical, military and industrial markets. A major emphasis of the Company is developing products for the alternative energy technologies sector including propulsion systems for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric and fuel cell electric vehicles, under-the-hood power accessories and other vehicle auxiliaries and distributed power generation applications. The Company’s headquarters, engineering and product development center, and motor manufacturing operation are located in Frederick, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut UQM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

UQM opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. UQM Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.66.

UQM Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UQM Technologies stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UQM Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,549,971 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,003 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.86% of UQM Technologies worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

UQM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electric motors, generators, power electronic controllers, and fuel cell compressors in the United states and internationally. The company offers propulsion motors and generators, auxiliary motors, and electronic controls and DC-to-DC converters for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric, and fuel cell applications.

