Universa (UTNP) Reaches Market Cap of $8.11 Million

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Universa token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Cobinhood, Livecoin and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Universa has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Universa has a total market cap of $8.11 million and $82.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028923 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.57 or 0.01857615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00188703 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00201200 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029192 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Universa Profile

Universa launched on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . The official website for Universa is www.universa.io . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinBene, Ethfinex and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

