Unitil (UTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.10 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 7.65%.

Shares of Unitil stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $51.41. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,412. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.08. Unitil has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $53.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.87%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Unitil in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Unitil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 72,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unitil by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Unitil by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unitil by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 32,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

