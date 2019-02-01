United States Steel (X) Debt Trading 0.8% Lower Earnings

An issue of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) bonds fell 0.8% against their face value during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The high-yield debt issue has a 6.25% coupon and will mature on March 15, 2026. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $91.00 and were trading at $91.78 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its share price. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 12th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 10.31%.

United States Steel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities reissued an “average” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.77.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,027.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Bradley purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,241.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 12,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 229,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.77.

About United States Steel (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

