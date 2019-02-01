United States Steel Co. (X) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,499,680 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the December 31st total of 11,846,281 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,872,581 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.15 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.77.
Shares of NYSE:X opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.77. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $47.64.
United States Steel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 10.31%.
In other news, CFO Kevin Bradley acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 102,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,241.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,027.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in United States Steel by 364,000.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the third quarter worth about $143,000. 63.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About United States Steel
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.
Recommended Story: Candlestick
Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.