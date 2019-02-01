United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Sold by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 0.6% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $127,000. 53.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.47.

UPS stock opened at $105.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.89 and a 12 month high of $128.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 307.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

