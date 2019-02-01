Unilever (UNIA) PT Set at €49.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.50 ($58.72) target price on Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Baader Bank set a €53.50 ($62.21) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €50.28 ($58.46).

Unilever has a 12-month low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 12-month high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

