UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ServiceNow (NOW)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a research note released on Thursday, www.benzinga.com reports. UBS Group currently has a $230.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $214.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie set a $210.00 price target on ServiceNow and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded ServiceNow from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $220.80.

NOW traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $220.33. 110,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $137.60 and a 12 month high of $228.41. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,103.10, a PEG ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. ServiceNow had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $715.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total value of $6,167,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,584,998.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total value of $381,563.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,496.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,718 shares of company stock valued at $37,068,921. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 641.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 33,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

