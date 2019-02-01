U and I Group (UAI) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of U and I Group (LON:UAI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of U and I Group in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of U and I Group stock opened at GBX 200.50 ($2.62) on Tuesday. U and I Group has a 12 month low of GBX 163 ($2.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 210.15 ($2.75).
U and I Group Company Profile
U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.
