U and I Group (UAI) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of U and I Group (LON:UAI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of U and I Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of U and I Group stock opened at GBX 200.50 ($2.62) on Tuesday. U and I Group has a 12 month low of GBX 163 ($2.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 210.15 ($2.75).

In other news, insider Richard Upton purchased 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £3,925.75 ($5,129.69). Also, insider Matthew Weiner purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 208 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £24,960 ($32,614.66). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 42,791 shares of company stock valued at $8,790,999.

U and I Group Company Profile

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

