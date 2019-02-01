Twist Bioscience (TWST) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Twist Bioscience Corporation operates as a biotechnology company. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development and DNA as a digital data storage medium. Twist Bioscience Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

TWST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, November 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, November 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, November 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of TWST stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,872. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $34.46. The firm has a market cap of $646.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.91.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 19th. The company reported ($6.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($5.80). The firm had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 164,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.59% of Twist Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

