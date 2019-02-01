Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB) to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Turning Point Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, January 30th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

Shares of TPB opened at $35.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.32 million, a P/E ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.79. Turning Point Brands has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.10 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 48.99% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st were paid a $0.045 dividend. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

In related news, VP James Michael Murray sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $33,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,738.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Lavan purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $104,510.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $108,700. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,713,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 546,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after buying an additional 166,063 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after buying an additional 185,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 370,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 370,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

