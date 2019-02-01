Tupperware Brands (TUP) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.06-$4.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.48. Tupperware Brands also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.06-4.21 EPS.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.14. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $26.74 and a 12 month high of $60.89.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33. The business had revenue of $505.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.53 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 124.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

TUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tupperware Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Tupperware Brands from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tupperware Brands from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on Tupperware Brands and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Tupperware Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.20.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

