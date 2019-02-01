Tuesday Morning (TUES) Upgraded by B. Riley to Buy

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) was upgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $2.20. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TUES. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of Tuesday Morning stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Tuesday Morning has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $84.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tuesday Morning will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Tuesday Morning by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,813,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 32,069 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tuesday Morning by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 74,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tuesday Morning by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

