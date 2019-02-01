Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Stake in Diageo plc (DEO)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Diageo by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 11.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.75.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.44. 11,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,314. The company has a market cap of $88.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $131.22 and a 1 year high of $152.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Stake in Diageo plc (DEO)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/trust-co-of-vermont-trims-stake-in-diageo-plc-deo.html.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.