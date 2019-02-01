Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,406 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $8,604,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 182,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,957,000 after buying an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 17.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 64,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,728,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,181,000 after buying an additional 63,532 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.48. 1,693,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,900,614. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $60.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 34.61%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.22%.

In related news, insider Walter W. Bettinger acquired 124,669 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.81 per share, with a total value of $4,838,403.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 335,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,959.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marie A. Chandoha sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $585,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,052 shares of company stock worth $18,963,928 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

