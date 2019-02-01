Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 2,347 Shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 237.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,781,510,000 after buying an additional 103,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,515,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,781,510,000 after buying an additional 103,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,443,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,163,958,000 after buying an additional 96,286 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,418,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,009,000 after buying an additional 456,511 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,386,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,997,000 after buying an additional 643,848 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of KLA-Tencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of KLA-Tencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.83.

In other KLA-Tencor news, EVP Ahmad A. Khan sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $473,738.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,869.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $63,180.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,654 shares of company stock worth $1,193,033. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.71. The company had a trading volume of 31,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,859. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.52. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $123.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 93.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. KLA-Tencor’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

KLA-Tencor Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

