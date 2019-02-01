TrueCar (TRUE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “TrueCar Inc. engages in developing and publishing an online automotive information and communications platform. The Company operates its company-branded platform on its TrueCar.com Website. It enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, as well as to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. TrueCar, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Get TrueCar alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.05 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Citigroup started coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on TrueCar from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on TrueCar from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.51.

Shares of TRUE opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.20 million, a PE ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 2.39.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). TrueCar had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Mcclung sold 7,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $73,852.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,024 shares of company stock worth $86,823 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in TrueCar by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TrueCar during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in TrueCar by 538.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in TrueCar during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in TrueCar by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrueCar (TRUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.