Tributary Capital Management LLC Invests $140,000 in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,940 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Woodstock Corp raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 121,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 30,423 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 180,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after buying an additional 24,689 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 70,949 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 20,068 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Miles D. White sold 142,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $10,298,371.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,459,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,272,034.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $72.38. 935,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,934,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $125.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $74.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.10 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

