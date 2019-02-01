Trendercoin (TDC) Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00

Trendercoin (CURRENCY:TDC) traded down 31.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. Trendercoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $36,172.00 worth of Trendercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trendercoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Trendercoin has traded 38.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028877 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.36 or 0.01846772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00188251 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00201861 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029150 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Trendercoin Token Profile

Trendercoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Trendercoin’s official website is trendercoin.com . Trendercoin’s official Twitter account is @trenderdotme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Trendercoin

Trendercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX.

