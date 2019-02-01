Trenchant Capital Corp (CVE:TCC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a market cap of $2.33 million and a PE ratio of -14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 693.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Trenchant Capital (TCC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.20” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/trenchant-capital-tcc-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-0-20.html.

Trenchant Capital Company Profile (CVE:TCC)

Trenchant Capital Corp., an investment and venture capital company, focuses on providing special situation debt financing to various companies in Canada. The company was formerly known as Echelon Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Trenchant Capital Corp. in May 2017. Trenchant Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Trenchant Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trenchant Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.