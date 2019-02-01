Trellis Advisors LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Trellis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 95 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $2.80 on Friday, hitting $1,119.17. 23,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,830. The company has a market cap of $776.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $970.11 and a 1-year high of $1,273.89.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.27, for a total transaction of $10,732,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,839.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.50, for a total transaction of $6,062,695.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,558 shares in the company, valued at $45,345,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,366 shares of company stock worth $94,101,185. 13.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price (down previously from $1,405.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 26th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,300.16.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/trellis-advisors-llc-takes-212000-position-in-alphabet-inc-goog.html.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.