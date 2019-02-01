Transocean LTD (RIG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Transocean posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.19 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 64.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group set a $12.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Transocean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Johnson Rice raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

In other Transocean news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard E. Davis sold 55,212 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $392,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,722 shares of company stock valued at $858,980 over the last ninety days. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 129.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,168,839 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $448,755,000 after buying an additional 18,121,494 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Transocean by 66.3% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,492,927 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $202,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,427 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,461,267 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $76,185,000 after buying an additional 3,905,530 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,291,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,824,982 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $109,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,171 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -142.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.07. Transocean has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $14.47.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 20, 2018, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 47 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, 2 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 2 high-specification jackups.

