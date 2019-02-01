Traders Sell iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) on Strength (EWZ)

Traders sold shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $125.61 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $192.51 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $66.90 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF traded up $1.16 for the day and closed at $44.60

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2,975.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,791,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,646,000 after buying an additional 2,700,999 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,805,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,883,000 after buying an additional 181,313 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 1,739,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,445,000 after buying an additional 92,709 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5,193.4% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 926,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,288,000 after buying an additional 908,851 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 911,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,216,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

