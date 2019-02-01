Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on SRC Energy (SRCI)

SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,828 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,439% compared to the average volume of 72 call options.

In other SRC Energy news, EVP Nicholas Spence acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 145,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,374.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCI. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SRC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SRC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SRC Energy by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SRC Energy by 11,051.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 26,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SRC Energy during the third quarter worth about $172,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on shares of SRC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SRC Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SRC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of SRC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SRC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.19.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI opened at $4.92 on Friday. SRC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.20 million.

About SRC Energy

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

