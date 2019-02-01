Traders Buy Shares of Gentex (GNTX) on Weakness Following Weak Earnings

Traders bought shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. $24.66 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $18.72 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $5.94 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Gentex had the 31st highest net in-flow for the day. Gentex traded down ($0.78) for the day and closed at $22.25The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Gentex had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $453.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.38%.
GNTX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a report on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in Gentex by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 46,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Gentex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Gentex by 5.8% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 12.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 22,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11.
Gentex Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNTX)
Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.
Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?
Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.