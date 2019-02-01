Traders Buy Shares of Gentex (GNTX) on Weakness Following Weak Earnings

Traders bought shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. $24.66 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $18.72 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $5.94 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Gentex had the 31st highest net in-flow for the day. Gentex traded down ($0.78) for the day and closed at $22.25The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Gentex had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $453.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Get Gentex alerts:

GNTX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a report on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $59,640.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,513 shares in the company, valued at $447,558.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in Gentex by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 46,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Gentex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Gentex by 5.8% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 12.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 22,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11.

WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/traders-buy-shares-of-gentex-gntx-on-weakness-following-weak-earnings.html.

Gentex Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.