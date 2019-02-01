Traders Buy Philip Morris International (PM) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on weakness during trading on Friday. $193.83 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $113.53 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $80.30 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Philip Morris International had the 17th highest net in-flow for the day. Philip Morris International traded down ($0.99) for the day and closed at $75.73
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $99.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Societe Generale set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.
The stock has a market capitalization of $119.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86.
In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 59,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $5,174,875.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 23,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.
About Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.
