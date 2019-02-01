Traders Buy Philip Morris International (PM) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on weakness during trading on Friday. $193.83 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $113.53 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $80.30 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Philip Morris International had the 17th highest net in-flow for the day. Philip Morris International traded down ($0.99) for the day and closed at $75.73

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $99.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Societe Generale set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $119.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 59,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $5,174,875.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 23,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/traders-buy-philip-morris-international-pm-on-weakness.html.

About Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.