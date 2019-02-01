Traders Buy International Paper (IP) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $41.36 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $30.87 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $10.49 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, International Paper had the 16th highest net in-flow for the day. International Paper traded down ($0.02) for the day and closed at $47.31

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

Get International Paper alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 29.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 20th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 57.31%.

International Paper announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 9th that allows the company to buyback $430.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 7,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 22,635 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 68,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at $5,581,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Traders Buy International Paper (IP) on Weakness” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/traders-buy-international-paper-ip-on-weakness.html.

About International Paper (NYSE:IP)

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.