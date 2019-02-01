Total Energy Services (TOT) Upgraded by AltaCorp Capital to “Outperform”

AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TOT. Cormark reissued a buy rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Total Energy Services in a research note on Friday, November 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Total Energy Services from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. CIBC cut their price target on Total Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Total Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

Shares of TOT stock opened at C$9.70 on Monday. Total Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$8.83 and a 12 month high of C$14.29. The stock has a market cap of $436.54 million and a PE ratio of 20.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$232.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$227.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Total Energy Services will post 0.630000049373045 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.90 per share, with a total value of C$29,700.00. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,722.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$122,076.27. Insiders have bought 88,980 shares of company stock worth $867,348 over the last three months.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

