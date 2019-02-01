Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Holdings Decreased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 938.0% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew W. Hart sold 7,428 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $649,132.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,507.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $88.73 on Friday. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $73.04 and a 52-week high of $141.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.62.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

TIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $158.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $146.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Holdings Decreased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/tiffany-co-tif-holdings-decreased-by-louisiana-state-employees-retirement-system.html.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.