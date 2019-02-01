TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 5,173 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (SRG)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Seritage Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th.

In other Seritage Growth Properties news, insider James Edwin Bry sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $126,349.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SRG traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.50. 5,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.07 and a beta of 1.47. Seritage Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The company has a quick ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 29.00%.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 211 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 37.5 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

