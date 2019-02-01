TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter worth $523,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 61.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 22,484 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 748.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 38,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 19.3% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 257,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 41,650 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,303. The stock has a market cap of $926.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.55. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $357.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.40 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.

In related news, CEO Joseph F. Puishys bought 10,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.97 per share, for a total transaction of $269,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James S. Porter bought 2,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $56,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $48.00 price target on Apogee Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

