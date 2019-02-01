ThoreCoin (THR) 1-Day Volume Hits $4,379.00

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 39.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for about $3.45 or 0.00099023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded down 59.6% against the U.S. dollar. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $296,650.00 and approximately $4,379.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00028752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.01846656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00190030 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00201746 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029051 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,866 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

