TheStreet Upgrades MakeMyTrip (MMYT) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MMYT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.13.

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $26.62 on Monday. MakeMyTrip has a 52 week low of $19.66 and a 52 week high of $41.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.03.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. MakeMyTrip’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 4,612.7% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 30.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

