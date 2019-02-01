Thermon Group (THR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $119.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Thermon Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermon Group updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of THR stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. Thermon Group has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $745.78 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

THR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Thermon Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

WARNING: “Thermon Group (THR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/thermon-group-thr-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Mcginty acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,555.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jay Peterson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $45,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,078.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.