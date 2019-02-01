Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT)’s share price was up 14.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 309,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 298% from the average daily volume of 77,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/theralase-technologies-tlt-trading-up-14-8.html.

About Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT)

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds and their associated drug formulations to destroy various cancers in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Photo Dynamic Therapy and Therapeutic Laser Technology.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Theralase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theralase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.