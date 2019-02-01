TETRA Technologies, Inc. to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of TETRA Technologies in a report released on Sunday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Watson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for TETRA Technologies’ Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.69 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. TETRA Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TTI. B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

Shares of TTI stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $275.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. TETRA Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $5.11.

In related news, CEO Stuart M. Brightman acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,009.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 215.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 33,191 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 373.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 57,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 44,950 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

