Tetra Tech (TTEK) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.61-0.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.71 million.Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.80-2.95 EPS.

Tetra Tech stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.43. 7,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,114. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.56. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $553.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.46 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTEK. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Maxim Group set a $87.00 price target on Tetra Tech and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.43.

In other news, Director Albert E. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $215,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,140. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

