Tetra Tech (TTEK) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2-2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion.Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.80-2.95 EPS.

Shares of TTEK stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,114. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $72.56.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $553.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

TTEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.43.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Albert E. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 8,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $511,630.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,740.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,140. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

