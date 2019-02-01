Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Holdings Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lessened its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 303.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4,747.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 70.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $231,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Albert E. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $212,479.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,140 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.43.

TTEK traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.78. 4,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,114. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $72.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $553.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

