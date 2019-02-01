Teton Advisors Inc. Has $5.94 Million Stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 58,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 126.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.20. The company had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.29 and a twelve month high of $228.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.36.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $24.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on MLAB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director Seg Ventures, Llc bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 1,700 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $358,598.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,878 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

