Teton Advisors Inc. Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL)

Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,806,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,665,000 after purchasing an additional 830,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,806,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,665,000 after buying an additional 830,338 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,606,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,903,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,432,000 after buying an additional 327,747 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 893.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 309,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,253,000 after buying an additional 278,331 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Nhat H. Ngo sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $252,100.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,736.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 8,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $571,152.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,138.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,369 shares of company stock worth $1,975,744. 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Omnicell stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.67. 2,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,886. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 359.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $79.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

