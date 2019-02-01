TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (TESS) Shares Bought by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 880,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,026 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of TESSCO Technologies worth $10,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TESS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 57,479 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 65,801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 732.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 217,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 15,014 shares in the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TESS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TESSCO Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ TESS opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.10 million, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.17. TESSCO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $24.85.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $152.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.20 million. TESSCO Technologies had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. On average, research analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. TESSCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

