TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (TCEHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCEHY. Investec restated a “hold” rating on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Thursday, December 13th.

TCEHY stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $423.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

